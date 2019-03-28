Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley G. (Cyphers) Leonard.

Shirley G. Cyphers Leonard, 81, of Carmichaels, died at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

She was born Friday, April 2,1937, in Smithfield, W.Va., a daughter of the late David Malon Cyphers and Ethel Marie Shuman Cyphers.

Mrs. Leonard was a member of Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker.

Her first husband, George B. Fox, died January 21, 2000. Her second husband, Jim Leonard, died May 22, 2009.

Surviving are four daughters, Elaine Fox of Morgantown, W.Va., Mary Jane Fox of Dilliner, Nancy Fox of Greensboro and Lovisa Epperley of Point Marion; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are four sisters, Virginia Riggs, Bonnie Craft, Helen Thomas and Mary Shirey; four brothers, Don Cyphers, Ray Cyphers, Jim Cyphers and Bob Cyphers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for all the care given to their mother. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.