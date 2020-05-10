Shirley H. Gottfreid
Shirley H. Gottfreid, 83, of Nemacolin, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, after a long illness.Mrs. Gottfreid was born October 19, 1936, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Rack Suncine. She attended McKeesport schools and worked at G.C. Murphy Co.On October 9, 1954, Shirley married Richard J. Gottfreid. They had 65 wonderful years together.She was a great wife, mother, cook and baker. By nature, she was kind and friendly to everyone.Shirley enjoyed playing cards, buying lottery tickets, casino gambling and travelling with her family and friends.She was a member of the Red Hats of Jefferson and a former member of Our Lady of Consolation Church, Nemacolin.Surviving, in addition to her husband, Richard, are two sons, Richard Jr. of McKeesport and Ramon of Vero Beach, Fla.; a grandson, Branden Gottfreid of Republic, who quilted and did crafts with his grandma; a sister, Minnie Dubiach; and brother Joseph Suncine.Shirley was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
