Shirley Helen Meneely Skerl, 90, of Collier Township, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

She was born May 10, 1929, in Houston, a daughter of the late John and Pearl Campbell Meneely.

On May 30, 1951, she married Carl "Shorty" Skerl, who survives.

Shirley was a retired employee of Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh, and a member of Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 6, Sygan. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and a former member of Rennerdale Presbyterian Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Barbara Radaker and Nancy (Tim) Sobota; three grandchildren, Erik (Holly) Radaker, Jessica Ravis and fiancé Mike Novak and Emma (Ryan) Stack; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Bryce; and a sister, Phyllis Lagoni.

Deceased are a sister, Vera Flick, and two brothers, Jack and Edd Meneely.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Slovene Radio Hour -Association of Slovene Americans, 381 F Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.