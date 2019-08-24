Shirley Hottel, 82, of Scenery Hill, died Friday, August 23, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 29, 1936, in Washington County, a daughter of the late James and Violet Yoders Theakston.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ellsworth schools and went on to be a homemaker for most of her life.

On September 21, 1956, she married William R. Hottel, who died March 16, 2015.

Shirley was an animal lover, particularly her three cats, and was an avid collector of Duncan Miller glasswares.

She is survived by two children, daughter Kathy (Dan) Donahoo and son William J Hottel, both of Scenery Hill.

In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Brittany Moss, Erin Moss, Joey Donahoo and Sarah Donahoo; as well as four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Tarr, Mackenzie Tarr, Kiersten Tarr and Oliver Phillips.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, is a sister, Ruth Marie Theakston.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, with the Rev. Dr. Gary Schneider officiating. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery, Marianna.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.