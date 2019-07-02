Shirley I. Cole Skvarek (1935 - 2019)
Shirley I. Cole Skvarek, 84, of Bentleyville, formerly of Carroll Township, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Country Meadows, Bridgeville.

She was born February 8, 1935, in Coal Center, a daughter of the late Ronald S. and Virginia M. Fields Cole.

Mrs. Skvarek was a 1954 graduate of California Area High School and was employed by both Charleroi and Mon Valley hospitals as a registered nurse with 30 years of service.

Shirley was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Donora.

Surviving are two stepbrothers, Greg and Jason Cole; a nephew, Joe Cole; and a niece, Virginia Vasko (Bill), all of Bentleyville.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Paul Skvarek, who died August 6, 2011; a brother, Ronald Cole; and a sister, Jean Cole.

All funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter from July 2 to July 3, 2019
