Shirley Isabel Harris, 84, of California, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She was born Thursday, May 30, 1935, in East Pike Run Township, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah Coking Hartley.

She was a member of California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Harris (2019); and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Novotney.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Edgar Harris of California; and four children, Linda Davis of California, Edgar A. Harris Jr. and wife Debbie of Carmichaels, Laurie Stewart of Washington and Ellen Parish and husband John of Penn Hills. She also leaves behind a sister, Frances Volcheck of California and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Rod Johnson officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Thursday morning. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.