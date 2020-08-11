1/
Shirley J. Martin Bosnyak
Shirley J. Martin Bosnyak, 94, of Eighty Four, died Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at Southminster Place, Washington.

She was born August 31, 1925, in Amsterdam, N.Y., a daughter of Thomas and Grace Snyder Martin.

A veteran, Mrs. Bosnyak served during World War II with the U.S. Army.

She was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville.

On January 28, 1959, in Pittsburgh, she married Robert V. Bosnyak, who died July 26, 2010.

Also surviving are three children, Janet Stevenson of Fallowfield Township, Virginia Shamitko of Washington and Robert M. Bosnyak of Marianna; six grandchildren, Michael, Michele and Robert Bosnyak, Robert Stevenson, JoMarie Stevenson Giorgi and Logan Bosnyak; four great-grandchildren, Maria Lynn and Anthony O. Giorgi, and Rigston and Remi Stevenson.

Deceased is a son, Michael T. Bosnyak.

A private blessing service will be held with the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas officiating.

Mrs. Bosnyak will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-255-9069.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
