Shirley J. Tanner Hall, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side.

Born May 10, 1948, in Moundsville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Levell and Evelyn Clutter Tanner.

Shirley was a member at Trinity Baptist Church, Waynesburg. She graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1968. Shirley was employed with Community Action as their secretary for 16 years until her retirement in 1980. After retirement, she began to volunteer her time helping the food bank in Waynesburg, Salvation Army in Waynesburg, and TRPIL Services in Washington. Shirley enjoyed coloring adult coloring books. She also loved spending time and talking with her family.

She is survived by three children, Vickie Phillips of Elizabeth, Dan (Monica) Hall of Newport News, Va., and Bobbie Boone of Dobson, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kamber (Josh Fisher) Phillips and Rusty (Brittany) Phillips, both of Uniontown; three great-grandchildren, Alena Fisher, Caleb Phillips and Emma Fisher; and one brother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Tanner; and one son-in-law, Scott Phillips.

At the request of the family, arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, 724-499-5181.

