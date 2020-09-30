1/
Shirley Joanne Randall
1940 - 2020
Shirley Joanne Randall, 79, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

She was born December 28, 1940, in Woodhall, New York, a daughter of the late Robert and Alberta LeBarron Lute.

She was married to Rev. Robert L. Randall, who passed away June 16, 2007.

Shirley had worked as a teacher's aide at the Calvary Christian School in North Huntington.

Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Padulo (Morris) of Pleasantville, New Jersey; and two grandchildren, Connie and Michael Soder. Also surviving are two sisters, Deb Sutch (Wayne) of Ellsworth and Betty Lockard of Virginia; three brothers, Robert Lute of New York, Richard Lute (Shirley) of Tennessee and Kenny Lute (Kay) of West Virginia; and her companion, Earl Ward of Waynesburg.

She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amber Renee and Brittany Leanne; one sister, Charlotte Lute; and two brothers, Larry and James Lute.

Private services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, Supervisor. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
