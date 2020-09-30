Shirley Joanne Randall, 79, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

She was born December 28, 1940, in Woodhall, New York, a daughter of the late Robert and Alberta LeBarron Lute.

She was married to Rev. Robert L. Randall, who passed away June 16, 2007.

Shirley had worked as a teacher's aide at the Calvary Christian School in North Huntington.

Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Padulo (Morris) of Pleasantville, New Jersey; and two grandchildren, Connie and Michael Soder. Also surviving are two sisters, Deb Sutch (Wayne) of Ellsworth and Betty Lockard of Virginia; three brothers, Robert Lute of New York, Richard Lute (Shirley) of Tennessee and Kenny Lute (Kay) of West Virginia; and her companion, Earl Ward of Waynesburg.

She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amber Renee and Brittany Leanne; one sister, Charlotte Lute; and two brothers, Larry and James Lute.

Private services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, Supervisor.