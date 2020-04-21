Shirley J. Plants, of Claysville, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 18, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1943, in Claysville, a daughter of the late Phillip Hickman and Frances Ingram Hickman.

On November 17, 1958, she married George W. Plants Jr., who preceded her in death. They spent their life in Claysville.

Shirley was the mother of four children, Valerie Plants Sanders (Richard), Georgetta Plants, Matthew Plants and Jason Plants (Amy); and seven grandchildren, Marissa, Jenna, Paige, Myaa, Shaun, David and Ryan.

Shirley was a nurturer with a gentle hand and was called "Mom" by many. She enjoyed cooking, quilting and canning fresh vegetables from George's garden. Shirley was a giver and put her family's needs above her own.

She was a woman of faith who loved deeply and in return she was loved by all.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.

Shirley will be laid to rest next her husband in Fairmount Cemetery, East Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .