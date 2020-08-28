Shirley L. Miller, of Houston, went to Heaven Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 82, to meet her Lord and reunite with her daughter, Lee Ann and parents Arthur and Bessie. She passed away at home, with her family by her side.

It is with a heavy heart her surviving sons, Glenn, David and Terry (Faye) will stay on to cherish her loving memories. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley loved watching all of her animals in the yard, which was a certified habitat for wildlife. She also had several pets that she adored. Shirley jumped at the chance to go to the casino for a night out or just breakfast with her family.

Shirley had a heart of gold and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be unbelievably missed by her family and friends.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the American Cancer Society or a local humane society would surely make her smile.