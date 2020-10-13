Shirley Lois Guthrie Bashur, born February 3, 1935, to Sheldon and Lois Pauline Guthrie, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Friday, October 9, 2020. She now joins the love of her life, William Edward Bashur (deceased).

She leaves behind her four children, LuAnn Dukes (James, deceased), Gregory Bashur (Martha), Beth Turocy (Raymond) and Gary Bashur (Shobaa). She was a loving grandmother to Chris Bashur (Lindsay), Nicole Wilbert (Robert), Andrew Dukes (Alayna), Mitchell Bashur (Ashley), Erin Turocy (Timothy Bernhardt) and Abigail Bashur. Shirley was also the great-grandmother of seven, David and Rebecca, Foster and Elizabeth, William, and Logan and Ellie.

Shirley was a loving housewife and worked as an associate at Sears. She performed acts of service to the community as a PTA mom, organizing the HOPE ("Help Other People Everyday") group, and making frequent donations to the Washington City Mission. She was also a member of the Washington Chapter of the Eastern Star. She shared a deep love of music with her eight siblings, Charles, Alvin, Robert, Lawson, Julian, Charlotte, Barbara and Daryl. Shirley entertained the residents and nurses at the assisted living home with her yodeling and renditions of "Coal Miner's Daughter." She showed her love through cooking and would always have a meal made for anyone who came to visit. Shirley carried her love of crafting and bingo with her to the assisted living home, always carrying a coloring book with her.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington City Mission.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.