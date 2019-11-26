Shirley Lou Dollard, 86, of Lapel, Ind., passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Bethany Pointe Health Campus, Anderson, Ind., following an extended illness.

She was born July 15, 1933, in Brockway, to Dale and Lucille Preston Holt.

Shirley was a graduate of Brockway Area High School.

She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, traveling and gardening.

Shirley is survived by six children, Richard (Sherry) Dollard of Amherst, Ohio, Michael Dollard of Washington and Susan (Donald) Gilbert, James Dollard, Charles (Teresa) Dollard and Denise (Dennis) Borkowski, all of Lapel; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister, Lois (Patrick) Taylor, and a brother, Wayne (Judy) Holt, both of Brockway; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Kim Dollard.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, November 27, in Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 North Main Street, Lapel, IN 46051, with the Rev. Richard Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Bethany Pointe and St. Vincent's Hospice provided excellent care to Shirley.

Condolences are welcome at www.hersbergerfuneralhome.com.