Shirley M. Cerciello
1933 - 2020
Shirley M. Cerciello, 86, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

She was born September 13, 1933, in Hendersonville, a daughter of Samuel and Lula Winter Toney.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Bridgeville High School.

With her husband, they started L & J Steel Erection.

Mrs. Cerciello was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, crocheting and decorating around the house.

On July 17, 1956, she married Lawrence J. Cerciello, who died July 29, 2017.

Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Bradley (Robert) of Houston; two sons, Larry Cerciello (Kandy) of Claysville and John Cerciello (Michele) of Washington; six grandchildren, Sarah Clark (Steve), Caleb Bradley (Candice), Joshua Bradley (Mindy), Hannah McKee (Tom), and Emily and Noah Cerciello; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, James Toney (Rita) of Carnegie; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Norman Lee Toney is deceased.

All services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Name Food Bank, c/o Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike Street, P.O. Box 366, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
