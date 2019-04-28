Shirley Mae Fuddla Allen, 83, of Carmichaels, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 2, 1936, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Andrew Michael and Anna Cecelia Lasko Fuddla.

Mrs. Allen resided in Carmichaels most of her life, where she was a member of the St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church.

On June 19, 1981, she married Howard H. Allen Jr., who died December 7, 1986.

Mrs. Allen was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed animals, crafts, attending the Carmichaels Senior Center activities and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a niece, Debra Ann Rush and her husband, Norman, of Carmichaels, and three great-nieces, Amanda Lynn Rush, Erin Lee (Rush) Dwyer (Nathaniel) and MaryAnn Elizabeth Rush Wallace (Duane).

She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Fuddla, who died in infancy, and a sister, Dolores "Betty" Fuddla, who passed in 2011.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.