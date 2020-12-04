Shirley Mae Kester, 80, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Bethany Place, Indiana.

She was born October 3, 1940, to Gurnie and Pearl Kelley Husk in Waynesburg.

Shirley worked as a Registered Nurse at ACMH Hospital and VNA before her retirement. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana, where she was part of the Bible study. Shirley enjoyed working around her flower gardens, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Isaac.

Shirley is survived by her son, Christian (Barbara) Kester of Clymer; grandson Isaac Kester of Clymer; brother James (Catherine) Husk of Washington; her sister-in-law, Darletta Husk of Aliquippa; two nieces, Rayma Rutledge and Debbie Lundgren; and three nephews, Jimmy, John and Joe Husk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Edward Kester, who died August 18, 2001; and brother, Raymond Husk.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service, with Pastor Greg Golden officiating, Saturday, December 5, in Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main Street, Rural Valley.

Burial will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Memorials in Shirley's honor are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana, PA 15701.

www.carsonboyer.com