Shirley Mae Wilson, 91, of McDonald, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, in her home, with her children by her side.

She was born to the late Frank and Sue Mehall in Brockway.

After graduating from Brockway High School, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she met her husband, Paul Carlton Wilson Jr. They married in 1951 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Paul passed away in 2003.

She is survived by four children, Mary (Ben) Hill and Jeanne (Alan) Brytus of McDonald, Kathy (Jim) Stamer of Alexandria, Va., and Chris (Michele) Wilson of Grove City; and 11 grandchildren, Paul (Alina) Brytus, David and Kathleen Brytus, Patty (TJ) Hovanec, Erin, Kate and Daniel Stamer, Ashley, Caroline, Austin and Emma Wilson. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Mehall of Brockway and Susan McKeon of Silver Spring, Md.

Along with her parents and her husband, Paul, she was predeceased by her siblings, Bernard Mehall, Frank Mehall and Mary Cservenyansky.

Shirley relished the times her whole family could get together for vacations or holidays and was always thankful they remained close through the years. She especially enjoyed being Gigi to her great-grandchildren, Roman, Alexa and Mila Hovanec.

Shirley was a woman of deep faith and was a member of St. Isidore Parish/St. Alphonsus Church. Her commitment to helping others began when she was the office nurse for the late Dr. Charles Hughey. She continued this service with the Ladies of Charity and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was like an angel sent to help care for her special needs granddaughter, Kathleen, whom she would rock for hours.

