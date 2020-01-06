Shirley Ostrowski, 77, of Cecil, died Saturday, January 4, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Walter and Margaret Mackenzie Churchhill.

Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed reading. She was Methodist.

On October 28, 1963, she married her husband, William Ostrowski, who survives. Also surviving are her sons, William (David Wood) Ostrowski of Cochranton and Edward A. (MaryJane) Ostrowski of Ebensburg; daughter Tracy Fuse of Cecil; brother Craig Churchhill of Weirton, W.Va.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter "Butch" Churchhill.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will take place at Forest Lawn Gardens, Tuesday, January 7, at a time to be announced. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

