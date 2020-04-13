Shirley R. Leppert, 92, of Washington passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at Southminster Place, Washington, following a lengthy illness.

She was born April 27, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of the late William L. and Stella Donaldson Alban.

Mrs. Leppert was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. She was employed early in life as a cafeteria worker at North Franklin Grade School, at Krause's Drug Store and finally at the Washington Hospital as an inventory clerk before becoming a homemaker.

Mrs. Leppert was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading and working crossword and word search puzzles. Mrs. Leppert also loved cats and dogs. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two daughters and her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On March 7, 1947, she married Max H. Leppert, who died February 4, 1992.

Surviving are two daughters, Selma (Michael) Bayer of West Bethlehem Township and Martha "Marti" Leppert of Washington.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A memorial service will be held at a date, place and time to be announced in the future once COVID-19 Center for Disease Control restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society at P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or at www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.