Shirley S. Fisher, 96, of Waynesburg, formerly or Washington, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

She was born March 26, 1923, in Washington County, a daughter of the late Fred and Helen Dwyer Smith.

Mrs. Fisher was a 1941 graduate of Centerville High School.

Shirley was a homemaker and was active during the war effort by working at several defense plants.

On April 29, 1946, she married William "Bill" Fisher, who died May 7, 2007. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Eastern Star Margaret E. Caven Shrine # 42.

Mrs. Fisher enjoyed bird watching and playing wooden spoons with local groups.

Surviving are four children, Linda Warrick (George) of Frederick, Md., Sandra J. Fisher of Glendale, Ariz., Bill Fisher (Bonnie) of Waynesburg and Bob J. Fisher (Sharon) of Winder, Ga.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jay Smith (Joy) of Bethel Park and Donald Smith of Centerville; three sisters, Carol Santi of California, Sharon Reese of Clarksville and Linda Raleigh (Richard) of Washington.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are two brothers, Ralph and Wilbur Smith.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery. Guess book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.