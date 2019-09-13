Shirley Thomas, 89, of Kingwood, Texas, was born in Canonsburg July 26, 1930, and entered into rest Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Shirley was the youngest of three children born to parents Margaret Crumm and Earl Briceland. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1948 and shortly after began her career as a bookkeeper. On May 1, 1949, Shirley married Joseph S. Thomas.

Shirley was a member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church. She was actively involved in the XYZ Club, Merry Widows and Crusaders of Strawbridge United Methodist Church.

Shirley loved to volunteer and loved her Memorial Hermann Northeast Family, where she volunteered for more than 20 years. She also loved volunteering at her church. Those that knew and loved Shirley described her as loving, happy, grateful, joyous and vivacious.

Shirley was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph Thomas; son Danny J. Thomas; sister Helen Warcholak; brother Edward T. Briceland; and nephew Gary Briceland.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara T. Stewart; granddaughter Dawn (Bryan) Beikmann; grandson Jeremy Kleppick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Strawbridge United Methodist Church, 5629 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in honor of her son and in her memory, a donation be made to The Firefighters Foundation of Houston or to Strawbridge United Methodist Church.