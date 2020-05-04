Shirley Filcik has united with Christ and reunited with her beloved husband, Jules. She passed away early Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown in Cincinnati, Ohio, with her loving daughter by her side.Shirley was born December 6, 1931, to Alma D. and K. John Ullom Sr. in Washington. She was a 1953 graduate of Indiana State Teachers College, now Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius P. Filcik; and her sister, Ruth E. Ullom.Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sharon Filcik Chalmers (David) of Cincinnati; and her son, Jeffrey C. Filcik (Karen) of Louisville, Ky. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Adam J. Chalmers of Cincinnati, Audra A. Chalmers of Indianapolis, Ind., Parker D. Chalmers of Indianapolis, Kate Filcik Brockman (Mike) of Louisville, Samantha C. Filcik of Charlotte, N.C., and Andrew G. Filcik (Deanna) of Columbus, Ohio; her great-granddaughters, Addison M. and Melanie A. Brockman of Louisville; and great-grandson Filcik, expected in November. Her brother, K. John Ullom Jr. (Virginia) of Washington, also survives; as do numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Her deep faith and loving, servant's heart found expression in lifelong acts of generosity and kindness. She loved laughing, watching sports and reading, but most of all she loved being with her family.She will be laid to rest next to Jules in Amity at North Ten Mile Baptist Church Wednesday, May 6, during a private family service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Foundation for IUP to support the Shirley and Julius Filcik Scholarship for Women's Basketball, 1011 South Drive, Sutton Hall, Suite G-1, Indiana, PA 15705.Condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 4, 2020.