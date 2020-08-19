Shirley W. Teagarden, 81, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home.

She was born January 23, 1939, in Claysville, a daughter of the late Leslie R. Whiteman and Elizabeth Brownlee Whiteman.

Mrs. Teagarden attended Claysville High School. A homemaker, she formerly worked as a bakery assistant at Potomac Bakery and as a nursing assistant at Congregational Homes.

Mrs. Teagarden enjoyed cooking and baking, but most of all, taking care of her family. She was a friend to everyone and was lovingly referred to as "Mom" or "Grandma" by many people.

Mrs. Teagarden was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church and North Buffalo Grange.

On October 19, 1954, she married Willard L. Teagarden, who died October 20, 2019.

Surviving are four children, Donna Demsey (Alan) of Pittsburgh, Brenda Furay of Pittsburgh, Scott Teagarden (Marjorie) of Houston and Jessica Duke (Charlie) of Eighty Four; a brother, Donald Whiteman (Michele) of Ohio; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Cynthia Valenzuela; and a sister, Patricia Sprowls.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, August 21, in North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 711 Rural Valley Road, Washington, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

