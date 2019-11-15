Sondra L. Perry

Sondra L. "Skeeter" Perry, 77, of Washington, passed away Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at the Southmont Health Center in Washington.

She was born October 12, 1942, a daughter of Clarence and Irene Stephens Enoch, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Jeffrey Enoch of Covington, Ga.; and several cousins.

She was a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Houston.

Memorial contributions in her name should be sent to Central Assembly of God Church, 155 McGovern Road, Houston, PA 15342.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019
