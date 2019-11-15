Sondra L. "Skeeter" Perry, 77, of Washington, passed away Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at the Southmont Health Center in Washington.

She was born October 12, 1942, a daughter of Clarence and Irene Stephens Enoch, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Jeffrey Enoch of Covington, Ga.; and several cousins.

She was a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Houston.

Memorial contributions in her name should be sent to Central Assembly of God Church, 155 McGovern Road, Houston, PA 15342.