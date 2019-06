Sondra Spear Smith, 79, of Uniontown passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born May 29, 1940 in Uniontown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in a later edition.

