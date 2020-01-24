Sonja Ann Cress, 73, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born September 18, 1946, in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Michael Dohanich and Mary Margaret Hess Dohanich of Waynesburg.

Sonja graduated from Rivesville High School in 1964. She was a former employee at H&R Block in Waynesburg. Sonja worked for Teletech in Morgantown, W.Va., as a customer service representative for nine years until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed being outside, golfing, sewing, taking care of her grandkids, and playing with her dog, Misty, who passed in 2019.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Roy Cress of Center Township and Tina (Michael) Main of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Sarah Grace Main and Caitlyn Faith Main; one sister-in-law, Carla Sue (Robert) Dohanich Kelley of Dry Tavern.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Dohanich.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, with Pastor Scott Blair II officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at or 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or University of Georgia, College of Veterinary Medicine at www.gail.uga.edu or 101 Cedar Street, Athens, GA 30602.

