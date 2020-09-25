Sonja Metzner Alberta, 82, of Bethel Park, peacefully entered her Lord's presence Sunday morning, September 20, 2020. She was at her home, with her daughters at her side, when she entered through the Heavenly gates. She was born April 12, 1938, in Brownsville, where she resided until moving to Fayette City. She called Fayette City home for 40 years until moving to Bethel Park after her retirement.

She was a graduate of California High School Class of 1956, where she graduated with high honors. She continued her education at California State Teacher's College, from which she graduated in 1959 also with high honors. She touched the lives of innumerable students during her 38-year tenure as a second grade teacher in the Belle Vernon School District. Teaching and molding young lives truly was her passion and it extended well beyond her retirement.

She was active in the Youth for Christ Ministry, taught both children and adult Bible studies, and baked and made crafts for others as part of her ministry.

In her retirement years, she enjoyed sewing and quilting, reading, gardening, baking, and never letting a crossword puzzle in the Sunday paper go unfinished.

She especially loved time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved endlessly. Her love, generosity, and positive influence will remain in the lives of all who knew her; a beautiful person inside and out who will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Alberta; parents John and Lula Metzner; and sister Gloria Holma.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet A. Melaragno (Joe) of Bethel Park, Diane A. Weaver of Bethel Park (Kirk of Mt. Lebanon); four grandchildren, Andrea Melaragno Merson (Matt) of Jersey City, N.J., Dr. Kaitlin Weaver of Gainesville, Fla., Jamie Melaragno Schuler (Eric) of Boulder, Colo., Christopher Weaver of Chicago, Ill.; and one great-granddaughter, Loie Josephine Schuler. She will be deeply missed by her childhood friend and devoted companion for many years, Ed Tokar of McDonald.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, in The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the following link: www.biblechapel.org/watchlive/

Donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Eley-McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., Fayette City.

www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com