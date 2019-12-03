Sophia P. "Sophie" Skoff, 100, passed away peacefully in Oakdale November 30, 2019. She was born January 8, 1919, and was a loving daughter of the late James and Teresa Troples.

She was a beloved sister of James and John Skoff, and the late Joe and George Skoff, and most recently her sister, Pauline Meehan. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Sophia worked in the office for Atlantic Richfield for many years until she retired. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was blessed with a good, long, healthy life and until very recently lived in her own home, cooking and taking care of herself. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. and Crematory, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Oakdale. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, PA 157071.