Born on March 28, 1927, in Weirton, West Virginia, Sophie Dorothy DeAngelo, 93, entered into eternal life on November 17, 2020, in the care of Allegheny General Hospital and surrounded by her closest family members.

Her radiant spirit will be carried on by her daughter, Carole DeAngelo (Becca Carl), son David DeAngelo (Sharon) and daughter-in-law Linda (Blankenship) DeAngelo, the wife of a deceased son, Marc DeAngelo. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephanie (Thomas) Baumgardner, Vince DeAngelo, Marc DeAngelo and Christian Rohrer. Sophie cherished hugs and kisses with her two precious great-granddaughters, Adelaide "Addie" and Hannah. Sophie is also survived by two sisters, Delores Azzarello, and Helen (William) Burchill; sister-in-law, Rose Volpi; along with several adoring nieces and nephews, cousins and a vast array of friends from every walk of life.

Sophie was preceded in death by her sister Anne (John) Selip, and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Azzarello and John Selip.

Sophie was a stranger to no one. She loved family and friends fiercely. We were blessed with valuable and frequently humorous life lessons by Sophie. These lessons ranged from:

Take it one day at a time

A little lipstick always makes it better

It's better to clean "clean"

Sophie worked at the Phelp's Can Factory at 15 years old to help support her family. She married her husband, Vincent, "with the Pepsodent grin," and they went on to have three beautiful children before his passing in 1974.

Sophie's joys were family, filling everyone's bellies, eating, especially a bowl of ice cream or chocolates, and her faith. She proudly served the parish she loved so dearly, St. Joseph the Worker in Weirton.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Allegheny General Hospital, especially those in the cardiac and hospice units, for their efforts and dedication in making Sophie comfortable during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Sophie's memory. Donations can be made online at act.alz.org, by phone 800-272-3900 or by mail at The Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, in honor of Sophie DeAngelo.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. for immediate family only, and 5 to 7 p.m. for close friends and family in Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV 26062. A service with mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20.