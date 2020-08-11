Sophie M. Popielarczyk, 90, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Cambridge Hillside Senior Living, Charleroi.

She was born August 10, 1929, in Denbo, a daughter of the late Anton and Anna Kolomber Rodich.

Sophie was a 1947 graduate of Centerville High School.

She was employed as a retail clerk in Denbo for 20 years.

Mrs. Popielarczyk was a longtime member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish and the Birthday Luncheon Group, which she greatly enjoyed.

Sophie also enjoyed bowling with her late husband as well as watching bowling on TV. They were members of several area bowling leagues. She was a diehard sports fan cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins from her living room. She was a spirited, feisty, outgoing person who made friends out of strangers. She will be missed by those who were blessed to really know her.

On September 25, 1967, she married Custer Popielarczyk, who died May 9, 1997.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are three sisters, Mary Overtash, Agnes Rodich and Anna Lavertu; two brothers, Paul and Anthony Rodich.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating.

