1/
Sophie M. Popielarczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sophie M. Popielarczyk, 90, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Cambridge Hillside Senior Living, Charleroi.

She was born August 10, 1929, in Denbo, a daughter of the late Anton and Anna Kolomber Rodich.

Sophie was a 1947 graduate of Centerville High School.

She was employed as a retail clerk in Denbo for 20 years.

Mrs. Popielarczyk was a longtime member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish and the Birthday Luncheon Group which she greatly enjoyed.

Sophie also enjoyed bowling with her late husband as well as watching bowling on TV. They were members of several area bowling leagues. She was a die-hard sports fan cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins from her living room. She was a spirited, feisty, outgoing person who made friends out of strangers. She will be missed by those who were blessed to really know her.

On September 25, 1967, she married Custer Popielarczyk, who died May 9, 1997.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are three sisters, Mary Overtash, Agnes Rodich and Anna Lavertu; two brothers, Paul and Anthony Rodich.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville, with Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved