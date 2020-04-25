Stacey H. "Phil" Phillips Jr., 68, of Donora, passed away unexpectedly with his wife Patty at his side Monday, April 20, 2020, in Monongahela-Valley Hospital.

Born October 10, 1951, in Monongahela, he was a son of the late Stacy and Jewell Barefoot Phillips.

After graduating from Monongahela High School in 1969, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to follow in his brother Rudy's footsteps. Stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Stacy was a proud member of the 3rd Marine Recon Division. During his time served in Vietnam, much of his time was spent in Okinawa, Japan, preparing for missions such as prisoner of war rescue missions. Although he was extremely proud of his service, it was something that he rarely spoke about outside of his brother and other Marine Corps brethren.

Stacy worked as a laborer for the former Merit Contracting in Monongahela until their closing and most recently El Grande Industries in Donora, until his retirement.

He married Patty Todd Phillips November 22, 1969, in Winchester, Va., and had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his son, Aaron Phillips of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, Talmadge "Rudy" and wife Scottie Jean Phillips of Monongahela and Robert "Brian" and wife Tracey Phillips of Finleyville; a sister, Trudi Wujcik of West Mifflin; a sister-in-law, Janet Weeks of Westerville, Ohio, and her two children, Jonathan and Sarah; and a cousin, Diane Pandrock (Bob Schock) of Monongahela.

Stacy's priority was always to his family and friends and prided himself on never saying no to a family request. He helped to raise Jonathan and Sarah, and treated all his nieces and nephews as though they were his own. He loved them all unconditionally and there was never a bad word said about him.

In addition to his parents, Stacy and Jewel, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy and her husband, Frank Chacko.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.