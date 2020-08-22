1/
Stanley Dezwick Jr.
Stanley "Stan" Dezwick Jr., 79, of Ross Township, formerly of the South Hills, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons and diabetes. He was the son of the late Stanley L. and Mary T. Dezwick.

Stan was born January 3, 1941, graduated from St. Canice High School and worked as a fleet manager for Mercy Behavioral Health for many years.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Brittney M. Dezwick; his grandchildren, Alexis Franke and Cody Roberts Dezwick; his devoted significant other of 25 years, Linda McLaughlin and her family; his devoted and beloved sister, Claudia M. Dezwick; and his "adopted" sister, Lenore Farmer, MD.

Stan retained, up to his last day of life, his well known sense of humor. He was a quiet, gentle man who enjoyed placing a bet just about on anything and loved all animals. He will be missed by his sweet dog and companion, Cookie.

Donations in his memory can be made to Angel Ridge Rescue in Washington.

Due to the virus and restrictions on gatherings at this time, burial will be private. However, the family hopes to have a Mass and luncheon in his memory and honor at some time in the coming months. The staff at Bridgeville Rehabilition lovingly cared for him over the past six months.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
