Stanley Fidorek, 74, of Richeyville, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a long illness.

He was a son of the late Stanley and Evelyn Tiernan Fidorek and maternal grandson of the late Harry and Charlotte Tiernan.

He was in the plant and flower industry for 50 years and considered every person that he had ever served as, not only a customer, but as a friend.

Stanley is survived by sister, Myrl and husband John (deceased) Quail of Richeyville; and their children, John Quail, Sherry Thomas, David Quail, and Kimberly Phillips; sister, Helen and George Yorty of LaPlata, Md; their children, George Yorty, Michael Yorty, and Debbie Strozier; sister, Carol Liberatore Horvath of West Brownsville; and her daughters, Desiree Liberatore and Melody Liberatore.

There is no viewing and burial will be private.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
