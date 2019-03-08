Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Hockmuth.

Stanley Hockmuth, 62, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Lucy Hockmuth; daughters Amy Kohnen (Andy) and Kasey Hockmuth; grandchildren Caden and Allie; sister Sandra Bennardini; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome for a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 12, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a blessing service will follow with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.