Stanley Hockmuth

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Hockmuth.

Stanley Hockmuth, 62, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Lucy Hockmuth; daughters Amy Kohnen (Andy) and Kasey Hockmuth; grandchildren Caden and Allie; sister Sandra Bennardini; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome for a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 12, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a blessing service will follow with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.
Funeral Home
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.