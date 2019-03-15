Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. Semerod Sr..

Stanley J. Semerod Sr., 83, of Midway, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He was born February 13, 1936, in McDonald, a son of Stanley and Anna Uzlik Semerod.

Stanley was a graduate of West Allegheny. He then served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve.

He was a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Bulger and the Midway Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Stanley played in the McDonald marching band. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On June 30, 1962, he married Rosetta Marie Abbott, who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Carol (Regis) Curtis of Bulger, Stanley J. (Cheryl) Semerod Jr. of Hickory, Michelle (Dan) Iskey of McDonald, Timothy (Jeff Scott) Semerod of Carnegie and Brian (Glenda) Semerod of McDonald; brother Robert Semerod of North Fayette Township; nine grandchildren, Regis and Isabella Curtis, Stephen Semerod, Ashley (Patrick) Oakes, Justin Iskey and Jacob, Andrew, Erin and Aiden Semerod; and a great-grandchild, Bentley Oakes.

Deceased are a brother, Edward Semerod, and a sister, Mary Phillips.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Bulger. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 967 Grant Street, Bulger, PA 15019, or a .