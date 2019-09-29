Stanley Joseph Shuba (1932 - 2019)
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Bible Fellowship Church
15 Middle Way Road
Washington, PA
Obituary
Stanley Joseph Shuba, 87, of Washington, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 14, 1932, in Washington, a son of John Shuba and Mary Kopko Shuba.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Alice Pettit Shuba, whom he married June 22, 1957; his children, Luanne (Dan) Green, Karen (Jim) Ritter, Joyce Arbic, Sandy Dillie, Stanley Shuba Jr. and the late Randy Shuba (Debbie); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-granchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and two stepsisters.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and one stepbrother.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. He was employed at Tri State Engineering.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Christian Bible Fellowship Church, 15 Middle Way Road, Washington, with a celebration of Stanley's life to follow.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
