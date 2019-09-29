Stanley Joseph Shuba, 87, of Washington, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 14, 1932, in Washington, a son of John Shuba and Mary Kopko Shuba.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Alice Pettit Shuba, whom he married June 22, 1957; his children, Luanne (Dan) Green, Karen (Jim) Ritter, Joyce Arbic, Sandy Dillie, Stanley Shuba Jr. and the late Randy Shuba (Debbie); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-granchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and two stepsisters.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and one stepbrother.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. He was employed at Tri State Engineering.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Christian Bible Fellowship Church, 15 Middle Way Road, Washington, with a celebration of Stanley's life to follow.