Stanley Krenzelak
1956 - 2020
Stanley "Stan" Krenzelak, 66, of Prosperity, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his home, after fighting a brief battle with cancer.He was born October 13, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Chester Krenzelak and Anne Manz.He was a 1971 graduate of McGuffey High School.Mr. Krenzelak was an auto mechanic for 43 years. His first job was at George Stewart Motor Company, where he worked for 20 years. Stan's next move in his career took him to Denny Ford Auto, where he worked for eight years. Finally, in 2001, he and his oldest son, Jason, opened Chappy's Auto, where he worked until his retirement in 2016. He took pride in his work and wanted to be sure to express his appreciation to all of his customers, for their support through his career; other trusted garages that he referred his customers to; and the parts staff that he worked closely with. For 52 years, he also enjoyed farming.Surviving are his wife, Virginia; children Jason (Tracy) Krenzelak, Tisa Krenzelak, Seth (Mackenzi) Krenzelak and Logan Krenzelak; and grandchildren Vanessa Breide and Zack, Ally and Maddox Krenzelak.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krenzelak.Stan requested that memorial donations be made to Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, 473 Sparta Road, Prosperity, PA 15329, or Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church (Food Bank), P.O. Box 14, 25 Church Lane, Prosperity, PA 15329.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
