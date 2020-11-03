1/
Stanley McCloskey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley McCloskey, 70, of Washington, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born June 3, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late John and Neomi Pierson McCloskey.

Stanley was a 1968 graduate of Trinity High School, where he wrestled.

He worked as a state psychiatric aide at Western Center and then at Mayview State Hospital, from where he retired. In his younger years, he drove a taxi for Town Taxi Co.

Stanley was Christian by faith.

In his free time, he enjoyed horse racing.

On August 14, 1993, in Washington, he married Melia Paul Brogley, who survives. They later divorced, but remained best friends until his death.

Also surviving are a sister, Barbara (Andrew) Koski of Washington; and a niece, Kara Koski.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All other services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved