Stanley McCloskey, 70, of Washington, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born June 3, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late John and Neomi Pierson McCloskey.

Stanley was a 1968 graduate of Trinity High School, where he wrestled.

He worked as a state psychiatric aide at Western Center and then at Mayview State Hospital, from where he retired. In his younger years, he drove a taxi for Town Taxi Co.

Stanley was Christian by faith.

In his free time, he enjoyed horse racing.

On August 14, 1993, in Washington, he married Melia Paul Brogley, who survives. They later divorced, but remained best friends until his death.

Also surviving are a sister, Barbara (Andrew) Koski of Washington; and a niece, Kara Koski.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All other services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.