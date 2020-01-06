Stanley Michael Sowinski Sr. (1942 - 2020)
  • "So sorry to hear about Stush, he was a great man, he will..."
    - sandee furda
Service Information
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA
15321
(724)-745-9510
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
Obituary
Stanley Michael "Stush" Sowinski Sr., 77, of McDonald, Cecil Township, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1942, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Stanley Charles and Blanche Wiencek Sowinski.

He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, McDonald, and Westland Sportsmen's Club. Stanley was in the first class to graduate from Canon-McMillan High School in 1960. He enjoyed riding his quad around the farm. He was a great storyteller and a Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved his dogs, Pepe and Pierre.

He started working at NAPA, then as a driver and mechanic at Russell Standard and Floyd-Wine Construction. He was a self-employed welder and lifelong farmer.

Surviving are a daughter, Lori (Bruce) Wald of California; two sons, Stanley M. (Cindy Denner) Sowinski Jr. of Canonsburg and Adam Sowinski of McDonald; granddaughter Alijah Chambers Sowinski of McDonald; sister Blanche (Ken) Plute of McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joanne M. Martino Sowinski; and two brothers, James and Robert Sowinski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a funeral blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. with Father Zachary Galiyas officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or at .
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
