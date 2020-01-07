Stanley Michael "Stush" Sowinski Sr., 77, of McDonald, Cecil Township, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1942, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Stanley Charles and Blanche Wiencek Sowinski.

He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, McDonald, and Westland Sportsmen's Club. Stanley was in the first class to graduate from Canon-McMillan High School in 1960. He enjoyed riding his quad around the farm. He was a great storyteller and a Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved his dogs, Pepe and Pierre.

He started working at NAPA, then as a driver and mechanic at Russell Standard and Floyd-Wine Construction. He was a self-employed welder and lifelong farmer.

Surviving are a daughter, Lori (Bruce) Wald of California; two sons, Stanley M. (Cindy Denner) Sowinski Jr. of Canonsburg and Adam Sowinski of McDonald; granddaughter Alijah Chambers Sowinski of McDonald; sister Blanche (Ken) Plute of McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joanne M. Martino Sowinski; and two brothers, James and Robert Sowinski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a funeral blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. with Father Zachary Galiyas officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or at .