Stanley "Nunnie" Milchovich, 83, of Ellsworth, died Thursday morning, February 7, 2019.

Friends are welcome from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 11, at Saint Katharine Drexel, Bentleyville Campus, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville.

A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition.