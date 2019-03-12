Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Shimek.

Stanley "Ron" Shimek, 74, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Donnell House, Washington.

He was born January 21, 1945 in Uniontown, a son of the late Albert and Pansy Marshall Shimek.

Ron was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Ron was a retired coal miner at Consolidation Coal Company - Enlow Fork Coal Mine.

He was known by many as the best short-stop in Greene County. He enjoyed softball, baseball, golf and bowling. He also coached baseball and softball at one time and loved rooting on all the Pittsburgh sports teams.

Ron was a member of the 1959 Greene County Pony League World Series Runner-up Baseball Team and the Carmichaels Golf Club.

On January 26, 1974 he married Catherine "Cathy" Ingram Shimek, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Kevin (Lauren) Greenwood of Charlottesville, Va., Brett (Taraha) Shimek of Waynesburg, and Brian Shimek of Waynesburg; a granddaughter, Bailee Shimek; two brothers, Tom Shimek of Macon, Ga., and Don Shimek of Waynesburg; and a sister, Alberta Balsinger of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The Donnell House and Concordia Hospice provided loving care.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.