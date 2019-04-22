Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stefani Bazzoli Amistadi.

Stefani Bazzoli Amistadi died Friday, April 19, 2019, in her home at Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

She was born August 5, 1922, in Roncone, Italy, a daughter of Emilio and Erminia Colotti Bazzoli.

In 1929, she immigrated to Meadow Lands along with her sister Gilda and mother. Her father had immigrated years earlier to work in the Pennsylvania coal mines in order to save enough money to bring his family to the United States.

Stefani attended Chartiers schools and rode the streetcar from Meadow Lands to her job at Kress Box in Washington as a young adult.

On August 28, 1948, she married Paul Amistadi of Dover, Ohio, where they resided. In Dover/Mineral City, they ran Palmyra Farms, which was named after her paternal grandmother Palmira Franzoi Bazzoli for 60 years. They raised beef cattle and grew mushrooms and corn for sale. They were well known in the Ohio farming community.

Stefani was a member of Holy Trinity of Bolivar Church in Bolivar, Ohio, where she sang in the choir.

In January 2004, Paul passed away and Stefani slowly closed the farm. In May 2012, Stefani moved back to Pennsylvania to spend time with her siblings and family.

Surviving are sisters-in-law, Edie Bazzoli and Mary Ann Bazzoli; nieces and nephews, Joyce Chadwick (Ron), Janet Torriero (Frank Fontana), Debbie Bazzoli Horvath (Jim), Bob Yarkosky (Cheri), Darryl Yarkosky, Lisa Yarkosky Neil (Bob), Remo Bazzoli (Jill), Lynn Bazzoli (Kelly White), Michelle Bazzoli Voelker (John) and Dan Bazzoli (Jessica) along with many great nieces, nephews and family members in the United States and Roncone, Italy.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are brothers Emil Sifrido Bazzoli and Raymond Dario Bazzoli; sisters Gilda Bazzoli Cancilla and Bruna Bazzoli Yarkosky; and brothers in-law Charles "The Cobbler" Cancilla, Robert Yarkosky and Giulio Torriero.

Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where blessing services will begin at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Carmen D'Amico officiating.

Interment will be private in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family and friends.

