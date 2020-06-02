Stella D. Kotula
1923 - 2020
Stella D. Kotula, 96, of Daisytown, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Mon Valley Care Center.She was born August 30, 1923, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Mike and Antonette Zuzdreck Mondrella.Surviving are one son, Theodore "Ted" Kotula (Stephanie) of West Newton; three grandchildren, Jeff Kotula (Michelle) of Washington, Melissa Barris (Craig) of Greensburg and Lindsay Cowell (Brandan) of Carnegie; and four great-grandchildren, Malley and Mave Kotula, Ella and Chase Barris. She was the last of her immediate family.Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment is in Lafayette Memorial Park. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
