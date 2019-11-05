Stella L. Duskey, 102, of Washington, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born May 16, 1917, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Emrock Lyseck.

Mrs. Duskey was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the church pierogi-making group, playing the organ and assisting with the Lenten fish fry.

Stella loved painting ceramics, needlepoint, cooking and baking, but she especially loved spending time with friends and family.

On March 19, 1945, she married Stanley Joseph Dusky, who died July 10, 2013.

Surviving are a son, Dennis (Chris) Duskey of Monroeville; a sister, Viola Pensinger of Washington; a granddaughter, Michelle Duskey of Monroeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Hazel Lyseck.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

