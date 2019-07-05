Stella Louise Gualteri, 98, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 10, 1921, in Glassport, a daughter of John Joseph and Nelli Panto Pomykala.

At age two, she moved to her present address and family farm, also the location of Pomykala's Driving Range.

Mrs. Gualteri attended the Manifold School.

She has been a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands since the early 1940's and belonged to the Christian Mothers and Guild of the church.

During the war, Stella went to work at Hazel Atlas Glass in Washington, where she met her future husband, Anthony James Gualteri. On September 11, 1948, they were married in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. On January 3, 2008, her husband of 59 years passed away.

She was also a businesswoman and was the owner and operator of Pomykala's Driving Range for more than 60 years.

Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Angeline Winters, with whom she resided; two grandchildren, Craig Steven Winters and Cortney Shimek (Shawn), both of Washington; three great-grandchildren, Isabella and Brielle Winters and McKenzie Shimek; a sister-in-law, Helen Czenzek of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, William, Joseph, George, Henry and John Pomykala, Walter Simpson and James Czenzek.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with Rev. Carmen A. D'Amico as celebrant. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.