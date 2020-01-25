Stella M. Devore, 79, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Friday, January 24, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

She was born May 10, 1940, in New Eagle, a daughter of George Sr. and Stella Shearer Curdie.

Mrs. Devore was retired as an assembler with SKC Inc. in Nottingham Township

She was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four and a former member of Falcon Archers in Canonsburg.

Surviving are two sons, George Devore and wife Diane of Eighty Four and Scott Devore and wife Karen of Bellefonte; a daughter, Cathy Meehan and husband David of Surprise, Ariz.; three brothers, George Curdie of Charleroi, Dave Curdie of New Eagle and Ralph Curdie of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister, Maryann Zimmerman of Tyrone; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her husband, Kenneth "Doc" Devore, who died in December 2013.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, in Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.