Stella Marie Hoberek Lyons, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Care, Washington, of complications from a long battle with Alzheimer's.



She was born February 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Natch and Mary Dunn Hoberek.



Mrs. Lyons was a private housekeeper for many people and businesses in the area.



Her husband of 62 years, Charles Lyons Sr., who she married on March 11, 1958, survives.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Charles Lyons Jr., Valerie Lyons, Rebecca Guta and Janet (Brian) Myers; eight grandchildren, Jamie Bittner, Rachele Preston, Cammey Singer, Brittany (Daryl) Harps, Stephanie Bruce, Leah Bruce, David Singer, Patrick Varner and Scott Pond; 10 great-grandchildren, Caleb Clark, Skylar Bruce, Cory Cranston, Raelee Dvorsak, Ava Harps, Jaxson Spencer, Keira and Colton Singer, Lennon Ely and Tiahna Grant; four brothers and sisters, Margaret (Ernie) Reed, Harry (Mary Ann) Hoberek, Jean Hoberek and David Hoberek; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.



She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a granddaughter, Erica Lynn Guta; great-grandson, Jayden Spencer; brothers, Frank Hoberek Sr., Stanley Hoberek, Natch Hoberek Jr., John Hoberek Sr., Robert Hoberek and William Hoberek; sisters, Viola Anderson, Edna Cline and Mary Roman.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021 where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.



In keeping with State and C.D.C. guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required to be worn while visiting the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made in her memory to her family.

