Stella Marie Nykiel Orbash, 94, of East Millsboro, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving, devoted family by her side.

She was born September 8, 1924, in Allison 1. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie Glazar Nykiel. She will be greatly missed and remembered as a kindhearted, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother by her family, who spent their days with her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward F. Orbash; a son, David E. Orbash; brothers Walter, John and Stanley Nykiel; and a sister, Helen Sobek.

Stella was a former member of the Church of Madonna of Czestochowa in Cardale, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was a current member of the Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.

She was a retired bank teller, working for the First National Bank in Brownsville. She also worked for Grant's Department Store in Uniontown.

Stella spend all of her days surrounded by and caring for her great-grandchildren, Ava, Aubrie, Liam, Ella, Aiden and Emerson. The children, whom she referred to as her "sweeties," brought her great joy and much laughter. They will cherish the memories forever. Her caretakers, sons Jonathan and Mark, daughter-in-law Susan, and grandchildren Leanna and Stephanie, will forever cherish the daily conversations, laughter and life lessons Stella provided. Stella prided herself as a classy, caring friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her top priorities were making everyone feel special and cared for.

Stella is survived by her children, Bernard F. Orbash and wife Joanne of East Millsboro, Jonathan J. Orbash and wife Susan of Brownsville and Mark A. Orbash of Brownsville; grandchildren Leanna Saghy and husband William, Stephanie Fichter and husband Scott, Danielle Kiefer and husband David, Amy Orbash and friend T.J. Dorich, Diane Orbash, Amanda Orbash and Justin Orbash; great-grandchildren Ava Saghy, Liam Saghy, Ella Saghy, Aubrie Fichter, Aiden Fichter, Emerson Kiefer, Addison Orbash and Cadence Orbash; a brother, Henry Nykiel of Euclid, Ohio; a sister, Mary Jane Mascella of East Lake, Ohio; daughter-in-law Beverly Orbash of East Millsboro; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stella's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kish-Fabry Funeral Home Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be said at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.